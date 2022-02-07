Student Television Station keep Madawaska informed on events

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A local access channel in Madawaska gives students a chance to learn about television production and gives the community a chance to watch events held around town without leaving their homes.

WOWL Channel 16 in Madawaska is based at Madawaska High School and covers everything from Council meetings to basketball games and everything in between.

WOWL sits high above courtside at Madawaka basketball games. This is just one of the events that are shot and broadcast on the local access channel in Madawaska.

(Colin Jandreau):” Decision way back in the 80′s was to run our access channel throughout school. We as a community felt that our student body could give us the man hours and energy needed to keep it alive and well.”

(Isabelle Lavoie):” I think it is important because without us working at Channel 16 there won’t be anyone toe record games and council meetings. Those events are important to the elderly because they are not able to go watch their grandchildren play.”

The Students learn everything about the editing and shooting process and for some graduates it has led to full time jobs

Jandreau:” Students are able to use their skills either personally for their own needs and some who have gone onto work professionally.

They are video producers and some are full time wedding videographers.”

(Chandler Hartvissen):” If you want to work with something like social media and just have to make video for a business.”

(Nicholas Fontaine):” If you don’t have continuity you don’t have a cohesive story. It I decide to take any type of entertainment or story development.”

While many communities have public access stations. WOWL is very active in the community sharing events on the access channel and on You tube

Jandreau:” I look back at January we already have 22 events posted. We have not recorded all of them 9 of them are local basketball games and the opportunity to see things going in our town is beneficial.

Students seem to enjoy taking the class and what they are learning they can use in the future.

Hartvissen :”Work ethic for people who do in and take the class.”

Fontaine:”How video production is made and much time and effort people can put into certain videos.”

Lavoie:” I have learned how to take videos and pictures. Knowing the third eye view and where to put pictures I do use those skills now when I take pictures of my family or myself. They look way better now than before.”

