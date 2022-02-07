United Way Food & Shelter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The United Way of Aroostook has been helping county people in many ways for more than 50 years! In a continuation of that mission, they will be distributing more than $100,000 dollars in emergency food and shelter funding. “The Emergency Food & Shelter Program is a National Board Program and we administrate the dollars that they give to Aroostook County and we’re really excited because this year over $100,000 dollars is coming to Aroostook County; over $25,000 dollars in Phase 39 which is the 39th year of the Emergency Food & Shelter Program has been designated to Aroostook County and the American Rescue Plan Act” explains Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook. She continued, “the funds from the program go to directly to communities to fill gaps in shelter and food that United Way can identify.

As soon as the United Way of Aroostook is awarded the funds, a local board volunteers gets together and meets with the organizations that apply. All organizations that apply to the Plan are 501C3 non-profits that address both food and shelter. The pandemic has really hurt people with mortgages and so some of this money can be used to pay utilities.

Organizations are encouraged to apply for the funds. Eligible organizations must be a 501c3 nonprofit organization, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter in the County and if a private voluntary organization it must have a voluntary board. The deadline for the application is noon on Friday February 25th. Duncan says they are also looking for volunteers for their volunteer task force. Anyone interested in serving on this task force should contact the United Way of Aroostook.

