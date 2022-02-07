Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning and Happy Monday! A quiet day is in store across the county today. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate heading throughout the day and into the evening. I can’t rule out a chance for some isolated snow showers across the county, but they’ll be few and far between.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 30s across the county as southerly winds help to usher in the warmer air. This will continue into the evening as heading throughout the overnight hours temperatures will fall back only a few degrees into the lower to mid 20s. This sets us up for another mild day heading into tomorrow as temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The bigger story tomorrow will be the snow overspreading the region. The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and southeastern Aroostook county. This is due to the snowfall that we’ll be seeing heading through the day on Tuesday that could make the morning and evening commutes slippery in spots. Keep this in mind with any travel plans for the day tomorrow.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the snowfall, it looks to start during the early morning hours of Tuesday moving from south to north, before overspreading the county during the mid-morning hours. Widespread light to moderate snow is expected heading throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. It’s not until the evening that snow begins to taper off and becomes more scattered in nature heading through the overnight hours. It’s not until Wednesday morning that the snow finally comes to an end. Snowfall totals look to be on the lighter side compared to the last system, however it won’t be very fun to clean up as temperatures right around freezing will lead to that heavier wet snow. 1-3″ are expected across the northwestern part of the county, with totals between 3-6″ across the central and southern parts of the county.

Snowfall Totals Through Tuesday Late PM (WAGM-TV)

For more details, as well as a detailed timeline of the snow. Make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information. Stay safe out there and have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.