Advertisement

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWL in Madawaska has students learning about Television and also informing the community.
Student Television Station keep Madawaska informed on events
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him as captured on...
Mother screams desperately for baby caught in armed carjacking
Dan Kane sat in on Sports Extra and talked about UMPI athletics.
Sports Extra Interview with UMPI Athletic Director and Men’s Coach Dan Kane
From Presque Isle to New York City. Quite a ride for Kenny Hafford
Sports Extra Interview with Kenny Hafford; From Presque Isle to New York City

Latest News

A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps North Carolina authorities solve 50-year-old triple homicide
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
In Arbery death case, possible jurors question hate crimes