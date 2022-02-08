Las Vegas grandma credits home security system after stranger breaks into home

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) -- A grandma is still in shock after a stranger broke a window to get inside her Las Vegas home. It was all caught on camera.

She shared her terrifying ordeal with FOX5 on the condition her name be withheld.

The Las Vegas grandma was not home when the break-in happened Wednesday, Feb. 2, around 6:30 p.m., but six cameras were rolling and notified her phone.

In the video, a stranger approaches her home, even looking up at a camera before opening the gate and letting himself in her yard. He walked to a window and picked up a large rock and threw it. He then pulled out the screen and the glass with his bare hands to get inside.

“My son is usually here with my granddaughters and we do a family dinner thing,” said the woman who lives in the home.

That night, the grandma happened to be at her son’s house about 10 minutes away. After eating dinner, she checked her phone and saw the alert and called 911.

“I can’t express the feeling that I had. I had fear, anger, rage. I was practically having an anxiety attack when I had 911 on the phone driving,” she said.

She hadn’t watched the entire video which shows the man leaving and wasn’t sure if he was still there when she arrived.

“I was very adamant about coming in my home immediately as quickly as I could because my dog was here and that was actually my only concern,” she said.

There was blood everywhere, but the dog was fine.

Looking for the man, officers went in with guns drawn and a helicopter circled the neighborhood. Officers noticed a blood trail and followed it to two gas stations where they arrested a suspect.

Along with $300, the brazen burglar also stole the grandmother’s sense of security.

“It’s really bothered me. I had the worst nightmare, double actually. Twice. I woke up from one and had another one of being kidnapped and being pulled through my window,” she said.

The woman had never seen the criminal before and believes her home was targeted at random.

“If I didn’t have the Ring cameras, we would have never caught this man… I highly recommend some type of surveillance. It’s like $10 a month for the six cameras… It can happen anywhere. It can happen to anyone at any time... It’s a scary feeling,” she said.

