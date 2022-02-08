Red Cross Series: National Blood Shortage Impacting Emergency Rooms

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the American Red Cross, there is a national blood shortage happening right now. As Shawn Cunningham continues her month long series looking at the services of the Red Cross, she focuses on the local impact this blood shortage can have on emergency rooms.

A national blood shortage is having an impact on hospitals, patient care and particularly emergency rooms. Not a good thing say local health care practitioners considering blood is used on a daily basis.

Dr. Jay Reynolds Sr. Physician Executive, Northern Light A.R Gould Hospital

“folks who’ve had trauma or accidents and have come in through our emergency department folks requiring surgeries for which there’s blood loss but an even bigger use on a volume basis folks getting certain cancer treatments and folks with chronic conditions medical conditions or require regular transfusions so its a resource we need every single day.”

Dr. Thomas Dancoes Medical Dir., Houlton Regional Hospital

“for us in the emergency department that means if someone has a loss of a severe amount of blood because of a traumatic injury we may not have the blood needed to save their life.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

Which is why blood drives and collecting donations is even more critical at this point in time.

Reynolds

“you’ve probably read only 3% donate blood on an annual basis and really that’s a shame because most people are eligible to donate blood.”

“some people might think its gonna be taken care of someone else will do it but I’ll tell you what it is so important that you donate blood right now because we’re critically low.”

And making it even more dire is the reality that blood has a shelf life..

“within a month or so it has to be used or it has expired and isn’t able to be used any longer so the supply continuously gets older and the need never goes away.”

The Red Cross is holding a series of countywide blood drives the week of February 14th. For more information on a drive nearest you and how you can donate go to the red cross website at redcross.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.