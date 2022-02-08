Shipping Delays Cause Chocolate Milk Shortage

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Around the country, transportation issues and breaks in supply lines have heavily impacted several industries, but when Houlton Farms Dairy was faced with a similar issue, supply shortages came for one of America’s most precious commodities…Chocolate Milk. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

There’s nothing quite like a cold glass of chocolate milk, and while the beverage is primarily consumed by schoolchildren, it is also graces many older peoples shopping lists. Many have found, in recent months, empty shelves where Houlton Farms Chocolate Milk used to be. Eric Lincoln, Plant Manager for Houlton Farms Dairy says there wasn’t anything wrong with the cows, the friction point lay with shipment of their custom made cocoa mix.

“When we went to reorder our chocolate powder in December, which is normally when we would normally do it, we found out that we were going to be waiting 3 months, instead of our normal 4 weeks. Our chocolate supplier, they had a ship coming to them with ingredients on it, it got held up in the Suez Canal, I mean, who would ever know that things like that effect everything and you’ve got to wait longer”

Lincoln said because their shipment of chocolate powder was going to be significantly delayed, the decision was made to scale back production to ensure schools, nursing homes and restaurants that depend on the rich, chocolatey beverage would not experience any disruptions, however this meant that grocery stores shelves would be empty, and larger quantities of the chocolate milk would not be available to the average consumer.

“When this first happened, people would go to their convenience stores, their supermarket and not find it and of course they would get onto the clerks or the cashiers, and of course they didn’t have an answer, they didn’t know why the milk truck didn’t leave the milk. Some people get upset, you know, they want what they want when they want it.”

But Lincoln says, that shortage will soon come to an end. The manufacturer of the powder has assured Houlton Farms Dairy that the powder will be shipped next week. Lincoln says the dairy has begun full production of all chocolate milk products. WAGM was present for the production of the first 400 gallons of chocolate milk that would signal the return of Houlton Farms Dairy Chocolate milk to supermarket shelves.

“We’re going to go right back to full production, get our gallons, halfs, pints, and quarts and half pints. It’s the only item that we make, that we make in every size of container we have”

“So people should be seeing their chocolate milk back on the shelves?”

“That’s Right, yeah”

Lincoln says that the chocolate milk should begin to be available at retailers over the next couple of weeks, however this may not be the end of supply disruptions for Houlton Farms Dairy, Lincoln is already anticipating issues concerning toppings for the 3 dairy bars that Houlton Farms operates, though it is still too early to know what impact the customer may see.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

