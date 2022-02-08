Advertisement

WATCH: Worker saves customer’s life after collapsing at Subway

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama teenager is being credited with saving the life of a customer who collapsed when ordering food at Subway.

WBRC reports Angel Alford, 18, ran from behind the counter and started helping the woman using techniques she learned in high school.

Alford took public safety and policing classes before graduating and learned life-saving skills like CPR.

The teen said it felt like time had stopped the moment she rushed to the customer’s aid.

“I was on the phone with paramedics and they were like, ‘Does anyone there know how to do CPR?’ I was like, ‘I know basic life support training.’ They were like, ‘Do you need us to walk you through it? I was like, ‘No, I got it,” Alford recalled.

She quickly began performing CPR on the customer while providing instructions to the woman’s boyfriend.

“I started chest compressions, and I told her boyfriend, ‘Look, when I get to 30, I need you to blow because she needs oxygen, and she’s turning blue very quickly,’ and I just did that until the paramedics got here,” she said.

The Subway employee said the woman was breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

“I’m just here to make sandwiches, and I guess now save lives,” Alford said with a shrug.

Alford said she did what everyone should do in this type of situation, and that is to help in any way possible.

Teen Subway employee helps save customer

