PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning! It’s a messy day once again with snow falling across the region. We’ll continue to see snow, heavy at times, as we head through the middle of the day and continuing into the evening hours. This will lead to slippery travel conditions across the county. Please leave yourself plenty of extra time today to get where you’re trying to go, as road conditions will be more slick with this heavier wet snow.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

It’s because of the slippery roads that the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire county until midnight tonight. I can’t stress this enough, please be careful with travel today, and make sure not to crowd the plows and give them plenty of extra room.

Current Weather Alerts (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures today will be on the warm side, as highs climb up into the lower to mid 30s across the region. While a lot of towns will be above freezing, it’s still cold enough in the upper levels of the atmosphere to keep the precipitation as snow across the region. The one place we’ll be watching closely is far southern Aroostook county, as they stand the best chance of seeing the transition over to snow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading through the overnight hours we’ll see temperatures drop into the lower 20s by tomorrow morning, which will cause a lot of the snow that falls today to harden up due to the high water content. During the day tomorrow, temperatures climb up into the mid 30s once again, which will allow for some melting across the region. This will allow for some surfaces to get down to bare pavement.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the timeline of the storm, as well as an updated snowfall map, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm will have more updates as this system progresses through the state later this evening on NewsSource 8 at 5:30 and 6. Have a great Tuesday and stay safe out there!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.