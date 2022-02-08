Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

Another round of snow on the approach, with a weaker coastal low pushing northward.

Winter Weather Advisories effective Tues. 1:00am through Midnight tomorrow night**... for anticipated widespread slick travel and hazards... as well as significant visibility reductions due to heavier snowfall occurring during the day tomorrow.

Already plan on impacts to both the morning commute and the evening commute for Tues... as moderate to locally heavier snow will be coming down all the way through the later evening hours, tomorrow night.

Projected snow amounts have been increased as well, with expectations for... Far NW Aroostook/Western North Woods, 4-6″-in.... Cent. Aroostook/St. John Valley/Victoria County, 6-8″-in.... and SE Aroostook/Western New Brunswick, possibility of locally higher amounts of 8-10″-in.

Make sure to take it slow... leave plenty of extra travel time... and be safe out and about on the roadways. For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

