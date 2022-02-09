Advertisement

Chimps spotted using insects as ‘medicine’ to treat wounds

For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own wounds, as well as the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – New photos from Loango National Park in Gabon, Western Africa, show some unexpected behavior from chimpanzees.

The chimps were seen for the first time applying insects to their own wounds and the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.

Researchers witnessed the behavior within a community of 45 chimps as part of the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

The team cataloged 76 cases of chimps using insects over 15 months, from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2021.

The study shows that it’s possible the insects have an antiseptic or anti-inflammatory effect on their injuries.

Humans used them for the same purposes dating back to 1400 B.C. It’s also possible it’s a learned behavior in some chimps.

The findings were released in the Journal of Current Biology.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
WOWL in Madawaska has students learning about Television and also informing the community.
Student Television Station keep Madawaska informed on events
Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him as captured on...
Mother screams desperately for baby caught in armed carjacking
Dan Kane sat in on Sports Extra and talked about UMPI athletics.
Sports Extra Interview with UMPI Athletic Director and Men’s Coach Dan Kane
From Presque Isle to New York City. Quite a ride for Kenny Hafford
Sports Extra Interview with Kenny Hafford; From Presque Isle to New York City

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday Feb. 8th PM
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US