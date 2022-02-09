Community Care for Social Support Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been about two years since the Covid 19 pandemic began. People have been impacted in many different ways and several resources have been made available. We begin a new series called A Path Forward...Lessons From the Pandemic. A program called the Community Care for Social Change Program, became available during the pandemic to assist people who have to quarantine or isolate in their homes.

Jamie Chandler is the Chief Operating Officer for ACAP. She says “Especially over the last couple of months, as the Omicron surge has increased here in Aroostook County, we’ve had a number of referrals from the Department of Health and Human Services/Maine CDC.”

Chandler says they offer a program to provide food and medical supply support to anyone who has to isolate or quarantine due to Covid 19 so they don’t have to go into the community while contagious.

“The majority of the supports that we are providing at this point are groceries. So, for individuals who need, you know, the staples, just to stay within their home for those 5 or more days. We are also helping to get people connected to the free tests that are available through the federal government. And so that’s one of the new services that we’re able to provide.” Chandler says.

If folks have already ordered the free federal Covid tests, Chandler says they are able to get additional tests through local pharmacies and deliver them directly to those who need them. In addition, they offer help understanding the changing quarantine or isolation guidelines.

According to Chandler “We meet regularly, actually once a week, with the Maine CDC to receive updates to any of the guidance or recommendations that are put in place and so our staff have that knowledge and are able to share that with individuals who are asking for support from this program.”

Currently everyone who tests positive for Covid is required to quarantine for 5 days. After 5 days, if you have no symptoms or your symptoms are improving, Chandler says you can then leave your home, but must wear a mask. If you are a close contact and are not vaccinated or haven’t completed the vaccine and booster shots, you are also asked to quarantine for 5 days. For more information or to fill out the referral form for the Community Care for Social Support program https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/covid-19-referral-form.

