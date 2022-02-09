Advertisement

Easton Park Project Finally Receives State Approval

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

State approval has finally come through for a community park project in the town of Easton originally proposed in 2019.

Jim Gardner, Town Manager of Easton says that the Prestile Community Park project has been a victim of the pandemic as the grant and approval process slowed down. Gardner says now they have the approval all that stands between them and breaking ground is the snow.

“We just now got our signed contract from the state, something that we’ve been waiting for because we cant start any work, we cant do anything until that contract is signed, and if you do then it nullifies some of the monies that we had put in there, so you don’t get credit for that. So what we’ve been doing now is just kind of planning a little bit. We’re planning to have our park opened by the first of October.”

Gardner says they hope to have the Prestile Community Park completed in time to hold a harvest festival for the town this fall.

