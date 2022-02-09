Houlton will field Club Lacrosse teams this season

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Student Athletes in the Houlton area will be able to take part in two new sports under the Houlton High School umbrella.

At the School Board meeting last night Unified Basketball was approved and the hope is that Presque isle and Caribou will also move forward with the plan to field Unified basketball teams and the three will form their own pod to give some students a chance to play Unified basketball.

Also, last night the School board voted to approve Lacrosse as a club sport at the High School.

(Jon Solomon):” The fact that we are giving opportunities to some of our students that are aren’t taking advantage of the sports we have. It is a way to get out students active, Some kids need something to help them come to school and this will be another motivating factor to keep them in school.”

The Northern Maine Moose Lacrosse Club has seen an increase in participation every year except in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. Ken Ervin is excited that his program will now have club status at the High School

(Ken Ervin):” I think the opportunity that the families have, and the players have to compete at the High School level, even at the club level is really exciting and everyone is really looking forward to it.”

Solomon:” What club lacrosse would be doing is wherever we can find games. Some schools might have a club team others might have JV team and other might have a varsity team we could play so wherever we can find some games.”

One of the questions that has come up in the past is that lacrosse is taking players from other sports and that is causing numbers problems for other varsity programs.

Solomon:” You couldn’t field a baseball team how are you to do a lacrosse team, but when we look at the lacrosse numbers over the years those kids weren’t playing baseball,l so it had no effect on the baseball team. About 90 percent of the kids in the lacrosse program that is the only sport that they play.”

The club team will be run as a cooperative team with players from other schools able to compete

Ervin:” The most Northeaster Lacrosse program in the United States. We want people to have the opportunity. We have to grow we have to expand we have to introduce the sport because a lot of people don’t know what it is. We will grow the sport in a co-op setting and keep growing our numbers.”

Like many start up sports and club teams the organizing group will cover the cost of the program to start

Ervin:” We didn’t receive any funding from any of the school districts that are part of our coop. We will do what we have done the past through Northern Maine Lacrosse. We will fund raise and fund it ourselves. There will be challenges with that, but I think the opportunity and excitement the players have to create a new sport at the High School level. We will find a way to make it work. It’s about the camaraderie the teamwork and the friends you make on the field.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.