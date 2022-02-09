In Person Graduations Planned For UMPI, UMFK and NMCC

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Aroostook County may see in person college graduation ceremonies again.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent, as well as Northern Maine Community College have all stated that they intend to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“It is hopefully going to look much more like it was a little over two years ago back in 2019 when we graduated in person. It will be a live, in-person graduation here on the campus, we’ll be in Gentile Hall, using that facility. Because we think we’ll need the space, because we’re inviting not just the class of 2022, but also the classes of 2021 and 2020, who were not able to march. So anybody from those two classes that wishes to march will be invited. We’re really excited to be able to see families once again.” says Raymond Rice – President, UMPI

More information, including what Covid precautions will be taken, will be made available on each University or College website as graduation days approach.

