PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning and happy Wednesday! While we saw snow showers continue into the early morning hours, they have since moved out leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day. We’ll see more breaks in the clouds as we head throughout the day today. As we head into the evening hours, the clouds will begin to make their way back into the area, resulting in mostly cloudy skies heading throughout the overnight hours.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today will climb up into the lower to mid 30s, which will continue the warm stretch that we’ve been seeing all week. This will allow for quite a bit of melting out there, which will help with some of the cleanup efforts.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will fall back into the lower to mid 20s. This will be a concern as any wet surfaces out there from the melting during the day will refreeze during the overnight hours. If you can, make sure to treat any of these surfaces with some salt or sand so that they’re not as slippery stepping out the door tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re watching another round of scattered snow showers moving through the area during the day tomorrow. These snow showers will be more of a nuisance, as they’ll drop a quick coating to an inch as they move through the area during the mid-morning, and into the afternoon. Otherwise we’ll remain mostly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures climb back up into the mid 30s once again.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For a look at some of the snowfall totals from this past storm, as well as when winter temperatures will return, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for today. Good luck with the cleanup today, and have a great and safe Wednesday!

