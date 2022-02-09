PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Steadier, and even locally heavier snow showers are still coming down this evening... with widespread travel concerns and hazards out and about on the roadways.

Winter Weather Advisories last through midnight tonight.** And we’ll see impacts into first-thing Wed. AM... so make sure to take it slow and use precaution for any remaining evening travel.

Medium- to even higher-end snow reports have come in throughout the day... with an additional 1-3″inches of expected snow to fall over the next few hours.

Tomorrow, sees the return of quieter conditions, as well as a mixture of clouds and sun... all under milder temps lasting over the next few days.

Then, a cold front pushes through during the day Thursday... with additional chances for scattered snow showers... and right now, anticipated lower-end amounts.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

