Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Steadier, and even locally heavier snow showers are still coming down this evening... with widespread travel concerns and hazards out and about on the roadways.

Winter Weather Advisories last through midnight tonight.** And we’ll see impacts into first-thing Wed. AM... so make sure to take it slow and use precaution for any remaining evening travel.

Medium- to even higher-end snow reports have come in throughout the day... with an additional 1-3″inches of expected snow to fall over the next few hours.

Tomorrow, sees the return of quieter conditions, as well as a mixture of clouds and sun... all under milder temps lasting over the next few days.

Then, a cold front pushes through during the day Thursday... with additional chances for scattered snow showers... and right now, anticipated lower-end amounts.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
WOWL in Madawaska has students learning about Television and also informing the community.
Student Television Station keep Madawaska informed on events
Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him as captured on...
Mother screams desperately for baby caught in armed carjacking
Dan Kane sat in on Sports Extra and talked about UMPI athletics.
Sports Extra Interview with UMPI Athletic Director and Men’s Coach Dan Kane
From Presque Isle to New York City. Quite a ride for Kenny Hafford
Sports Extra Interview with Kenny Hafford; From Presque Isle to New York City

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 2-8-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web