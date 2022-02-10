Aroostook County Caucus Information

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Though November elections are months away, political parties traditionally hold caucuses in the months prior to elections in order to identify candidates and local leaders.

For the republican party of Aroostook County, their caucus will be held this coming Saturday, February 12th from 9 to Noon at the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center.

“This is something that we do once every two years. It’s a chance to get all republicans together in one spot to talk about our platform to make sure to invite lots of people to come. There will be town clerks here sign people up from no matter where they are in Aroostook County. It gives all the candidates a chance to say hello to the voters, to hear from the voters about what their major concerns are. It’s a really nice opportunity to pull everyone together in one spot, it’s a nice synergy that happens and it prepares us for the election coming up in November.” says Rep. Sue Bernard – (R) House District 149

The Democratic Party of Aroostook county will not be holding in person caucuses this year.

“Given the uncertainty with the Covid-19 pandemic we will not be holding municipal caucuses this year in March, which we have traditionally done. Our top priority is keeping folks safe and healthy so instead, we’ll be doing a lot of the caucus work online and that will include nominating yourself to be a delegate in the upcoming assembly and then in the summer the Democrats will be holding some community organizing events throughout the state and those will be driven by municipalities and hopefully outside when the threat of the pandemic is hopefully lessened.” says Lillie Lavado – Chairperson, Aroostook County Democrats

For more information please visit:

https://mainegop.com/caucus/

https://www.mainedems.org/2022-party-elections

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.