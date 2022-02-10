Aroostook County Sees Historical Rise in Homelessness - Part 1

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Homelessness in the county is at an all-time high, according to the Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders. Corey Bouchard takes a closer look at this crisis, and the work being done to help the homeless in Aroostook

Heidi Rackliffe - Convener, Aroostook County Homeless Stakeholders” It Just creates the perfect storm”

Heidi Rackliffe knows the homeless situation in Aroostook County well. As the convener of the Aroostook County Homeless Stakeholders, she knew it was only a matter of time before a homelessness crisis came to the County.

Heidi” This is not an isolated issue, this is not just an Aroostook county issue, this is a statewide issue...Typically the homeless population we see has been in the past, I’ll say manageable. the shelter has normally hit capacity or been relatively full, this is the first time we’ve seen beyond that”

Rackliffe says there are many different factors that are contributing to the County’s homelessness crisis. One of them being the shortage of affordable apartments in the county

Heidi” Landlords are getting the opportunity to choose who’s going to be my renter. instead of it being, I have one or two to choose from, i now have 20 who are looking for an apartment. and typically you’re gonna gear towards someone who can pay full force themselves”

Another reason for the increase in the homeless population is the decline in Couch Surfing due to the Pandemic.

Heidi” You know, COVID happened, people are no longer allowing folks into their home and couch surfing and saying you can come into my family, they’re trying to keep their family safe and not having more individuals, we were a very proud county that looked out for neighbors in our community and COVID just turned that upside down”

In addition to the number of factors contributing to homelessness in the County, overcoming the hurdles facing homeless people is a real challenge. Rackliffe says issues connected to homelessness compound and make it hard to get back on your feet. Many employers won’t consider hiring homeless candidates, according to Rackliffe so many candidates rarely see an interview. One reason is job applications often ask for a home address. This is just one of the changes Rackliffe says can be made as a community to help end homelessness. And, even if they get hired, they might not have the vital records required to legally work in the united states, all of which cost money to obtain.

Heidi “So this population is really in a standstill and a hold and it cant move forward until the community says here’s what I’m willing to contribute and that involves everyone”

Currently there are 75 households in Aroostook County that are experiencing homelessness... Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

In the next part of this series, Corey will look at resources that are available to those experiencing Homelessness and solutions that organizations are working on to help with this ongoing crisis.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.