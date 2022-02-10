Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning and happy Thursday! Skies will remain cloud covered as we head throughout the day today. This will be combined with some scattered snow showers making their way through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. While these snow showers move through the area, they could coat some surfaces and make things slippery in spots. Keep this in mind heading through the afternoon and into the evening.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today climb up into the mid 30s once again. There are a couple of spots further south that have a chance of getting up into the lower 40s, so a good amount of melting will occur once again today. While these temperatures are warm at the surface, in the upper levels of the atmosphere, temperatures are still cold enough to support snow. This is why we’ll still see snow showers heading through the day today versus rain showers with the temperatures at the surface being so warm.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall from this system won’t be much. We’re only looking at a quarter to half an inch for most spots. There may be a few places that get closer to an inch, but that will be the higher end totals from this system. This is more of a nuisance system because of this, as it will be just enough to coat the surfaces and make things a little slick in spots heading through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Snowfall Totals through Friday (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the next three days, temperatures tonight fall back below freezing, which will cause any melting that occurs to refreeze, so keep this in mind and make sure to treat surfaces once again to avoid slippery conditions tomorrow morning. The good news is that we will see some breaks of sun heading throughout the morning hours tomorrow. It’s not until later on in the morning and into the afternoon that clouds begin to move back into the region out ahead of our next system looking to bring a mix of rain and snow to the region for Saturday.

Next 3 Days (WAGM-TV)

- I’ll have more details on Saturday’s system tomorrow on Rise and Shine and WAGM This Morning, and Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm will have details on NewsSource 8 at 5:30 and 6 tonight. Have a great Thursday, and be careful on slushy/slippery roads.

