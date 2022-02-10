PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

We saw a quieter day today... after clearing out from the storm yesterday. A number of snow total reports continued to come in this morning... with several locations getting in on over a foot of snow. Check out the forecast video for the latest snow total reports across the County, as well as updates to Snow Tracker for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Tomorrow brings an approaching frontal boundary, that provides off-and-on scattered snow showers and mix throughout the day. We’re expecting minimal accumulations... with most of us only picking up trace amounts, up to an inch or two max.

The milder conditions and temperatures we saw from today, also hang around ahead... with 30-degree temps lasting all the way through Saturday.

Then, a more prominent cold front moves in for the weekend... with chillier temps returning by Sunday, through the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

