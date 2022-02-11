A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

While government assistance programs exist to help households with food and heating costs, many are unaware of a program available to help with your electric bill. In the first part of his series, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a closer look at the LIAP program.

Electricity rates have gone up significantly for many and that has led some to look for assistance to pay this now higher bill. During our recent series about the electricity rate increase, WAGM learned of a social assistance program called the Low Income Assistance Program or LIAP, which is designed to help consumers who are having difficulty paying their electricity bills. The program is offered by your utility, such as Versant and is funded by the Public utilities Commission. The benefit to participants in the program depends on your household size and income, and is figured using the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

“There are federal guidelines that are established and within that customers are eligible for a one time payment on their bill according to where their income falls within those guidelines. The customers at the bottom of the guidelines have the lowest income, they’re eligible for a payment of more than 600 dollars at the beginning of the program year. The amount of assistance available per household goes down after that according to your income” says Judy Long – Communications Manager for Versant Power.

Long went on to say the guaranteed, one time payment per year of the benefit gets added to your bill as a credit, which, depending on where you fall within the Federal Poverty Guidelines and your usage, can provide some relief. Long also mentioned that participants could also see a second payment in the month of September, when excess funds in the LIAP program are distributed to participants.

“So Versant Power did work with the Public Utilities Commission to come up with a formula for our low income assistance plan, and it is based on the number of customers who enrolled in the prior year, as well as the average cost of the electricity bill. So that all comes into the formula but it aims to give benefit to the customers that have the greatest need and then on a sliding scale provide some benefit to other customers that could use some help as well”

For those who earn above 126% of the federal poverty guidelines, they would only see a LIAP benefit of three dollars and eleven cents, however for those who earn below that guideline, you could receive a benefit ranging from 221 dollars to 660 dollars.

Governor Mills recently announced an 8 million dollar plan of additional relief to low income households in regards to their electricity bill, however there are specific steps and guidelines that must be followed in order to take advantage of this proposed relief plan. We will explore that and more in part two of our series on LIAP.

Links:

Federal Poverty Guideline Information: https://aspe.hhs.gov/topics/poverty-economic-mobility/poverty-guidelines

LIAP Information: https://www.versantpower.com/residential/programs-and-services/low-income-assistance/

