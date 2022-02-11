Advertisement

Despite Severe Blood Shortage, Gay and Bisexual Men Still Face Restrictions from Donating Blood

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Despite a nationwide blood shortage, Many people in the LGBTQ Community are Restricted from donating blood. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at how this policy is impacting the blood supply, and how it has impacted individuals in the community.

Mary Brant - Communications Manager, Red Cross NNE Region " RIght now as you said, the red cross is experincing one of the biggest blood shortages that we’ve had in over a decade, we need as many people as possible to come out and donate blood”

According to the Mary Brant, the Communications Manager for the Red Cross Northern New England Region, there are many reasons why someone could be temporarily or permenatly unable to donate blood. One that has gathered recent attention from celebrities and politicians is the policy regarding LGBTQ Men.

Kalisto Nanen - Board Member, Pride Aroostook " When it comes to blood donations, people are unfairly and unsafely assuming that just because someone has same sex relations, more commonly men with men, that we have HIV”

Brant Says that while the Red Cross doesn’t necessarily support the policy, They have to enforce it.

Mary " The red cross believes that blood donations eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based on Sexual Orientation... We are bound by the regulations as put forward by the FDA with regards to blood donation when it comes to the MSM policy and that is Men who have Sex with Men.

We reached out to the FDA for comment about their policy, they declined our interview request and said in a statement “Developing the scientific information that is needed to further change blood donor policies does take time and effort. The FDA has made forward progress in this regard and has been actively engaged in reexamining the issue of blood donor deferral for men who have sex with men (MSM), taking into account the current body of scientific information, and we are considering the possibility of pursuing alternative strategies that maintain blood safety....FDA revised the recommendations for reducing the risk of HIV transmission by blood products to harmonize most behavior-based deferrals for HIV risk. A summary of FDAs recommendations and the rationale for the change to a three-month deferral period for men who have sex with men (MSM)”

The change from a 12 month deferral to a 3 month deferral is something that Nanen says is still discriminatory, especially since the same restrictions aren’t applied to cisgender or straight people.

Nanen” But telling someone to abstain from sex for 6 months isnt the answer... testing or trusting that someone does not have an STD or disease that would impact that blood is enough.”

The Red Cross has mentioned that they already test every donation of blood for HIV and other blood-borne diseases, which is the FDA’s sole reasoning for the restrictions... Nanen says that this problem is only going to get worse.

Nanen” And it will become a larger issue if we have older communities dying, and we’ve already witnessed the aspect that the next youngest generation disproportionately has more people coming out as trans, as non-binary, as gender-fluid, as gay. So if you got more people saying Hey mom, dad, grandpa I’m gay, then this is gonna become an issue where we’re not gonna have an issue of beds anymore, we’re gonna have a shortage of blood”

But for now, the restrictions continue, and so does the blood shortages, Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

