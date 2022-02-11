Advertisement

Fatal Crash in Madawaska

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

A fatal crash took place in Madawaska this afternoon.

According to the Madawaska Police, the crash occurred on Route 1 near the Grand Isle-Madawaska Town Line at approximately 1 PM this afternoon.

56 year old Carol Roy, of Madawaska was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

20 year old Vincent Thibeault, also of Madawaska was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

Latest News

University of New Brunswick Fredericton Closes Campus due to Protests
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
LIAP Part 1
MGN
Despite Severe Blood Shortage, Gay and Bisexual Men Still Face Restrictions from Donating Blood