Fatal Crash in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

A fatal crash took place in Madawaska this afternoon.

According to the Madawaska Police, the crash occurred on Route 1 near the Grand Isle-Madawaska Town Line at approximately 1 PM this afternoon.

56 year old Carol Roy, of Madawaska was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

20 year old Vincent Thibeault, also of Madawaska was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.