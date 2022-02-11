PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Happy Friday! We’ll start off the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It’s not until we get later in the day that more clouds overspread the region, leading to mostly cloudy skies by this evening. This will help to act as a blanket through the overnight hours and into the day Saturday.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today will climb up into the mid 30s across the region thanks to the warmer temperatures we saw throughout the overnight hours. This is about 10 degrees warmer than we should be for this time of year, and will continue to help with the melting that has been happening over the past couple of days.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading into Saturday we begin to see some snow showers during the early morning hours. They transition over to some rain showers before sunrise and then eventually tapering off by the mid morning hours. The last to hang on to the rain showers will be southern Aroostook county, with showers expected to taper off there during the mid to late morning hours. Temperatures though will be the warmest they’ve been over this entire stretch. With highs expected to climb into the 40s, we’re going to be a good 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures then proceed to crash heading through the overnight hours and into the morning on Sunday as lows bottom out in the single digits above and below zero. Highs for Sunday won’t climb a whole lot thanks to the northwesterly winds with highs expected to be in the upper single digits and low teens.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more details on the forecast, and a look at the cooler temperatures to start the work week.

