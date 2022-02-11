PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

A few snow showers made their way across the region over the past few hours. That combined with some melting today, is leading to slushy and slippery spots headed out and about this evening. So just be aware of that for front entranceways, sidewalk surfaces, driveways, and on the roads as well.

Clouds will begin to break apart tonight... leading to a little bit of sunshine starting off your Friday. But pesky clouds linger throughout much of the day tomorrow... under once again, milder conditions.

30′s, and a few expected 40′s, pop up headed into the weekend... before a more prominent cold front pushes through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Ahead of the passing cold front, Saturday will see scattered snow showers quickly changing over to mix and rain during the morning into the afternoon. Minimal snow totals are expected... but messy travel will hang around throughout the day.

Then, a dramatic drop-off in temps will occur overnight Saturday into Sunday... with a much colder feel on tap for Super Bowl Sunday, lasting into the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

