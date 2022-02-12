2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Aroostook on Saturday

LUDLOW, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Parts of the County Experienced an Earthquake on Saturday

Aroostook County Earthquake (USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey, around 11:14 am on Saturday, a 2.4 Magnitude Earthquake was reported around the Ludlow area. A Scientist with the USGS said an earthquake of that magnitude is unlikely to cause any damage. According to the Maine Geological Survey, Maine sees on average one magnitude 3.0-3.9 earthquake every year and one magnitude 4 earthquake every 10-15 years.

USGS Aroostook Earthquake (USGS)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.