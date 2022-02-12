Advertisement

2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Aroostook on Saturday

Aroostook County Earthquake
Aroostook County Earthquake(USGS)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Parts of the County Experienced an Earthquake on Saturday

Aroostook County Earthquake
Aroostook County Earthquake(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey, around 11:14 am on Saturday, a 2.4 Magnitude Earthquake was reported around the Ludlow area. A Scientist with the USGS said an earthquake of that magnitude is unlikely to cause any damage. According to the Maine Geological Survey, Maine sees on average one magnitude 3.0-3.9 earthquake every year and one magnitude 4 earthquake every 10-15 years.

USGS Aroostook Earthquake
USGS Aroostook Earthquake(USGS)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Crash in Madawaska
the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of...
Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says
University of New Brunswick Fredericton Closes Campus due to Protests
Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Crash in Madawaska
University of New Brunswick Fredericton Closes Campus due to Protests
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 1
LIAP Part 1