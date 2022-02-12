Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone! We saw some sunshine during the morning hours, before the clouds made their way back into the region during the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds will linger into the day tomorrow, which will help to keep temperatures on the warmer side heading throughout the overnight hours tonight. Lows will only fall back a few degrees into the lower to mid 30s for a lot of spots. This is out ahead of our next system that looks to bring a mix of snow and rain to the region during the early morning hours tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Early tomorrow morning snow showers move into the region. Temperatures will be warm at the surface, but just above us in the atmosphere temperatures are still below freezing, which will allow for snow to start with this system. Later in the early morning, temperatures at the upper levels warm up enough to let the snow melt before it hits the ground, which means the snow transitions over to rain before sunrise. It will begin to taper off during the hours after sunrise, with southern Aroostook county holding on to the showers until the mid to late morning. We get a break in the action during the middle of the day with cloudy skies expected. I can’t rule out a couple peaks of sunshine through the midday, but those will be short lived. Heading into the afternoon a cold front approaches the region. This could touch off a couple of scattered snow showers through the region during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will be the warmest they’ve been all week before the cold front, as highs are expected to climb up into the lower 40s across the county.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures drop quickly after the passage of the cold front. This results in low temperatures bottoming out in the single digits below and above zero to start the day on Sunday. Skies also clear out during the overnight hours, which means we’ll see quite a bit of sunshine during the day Sunday. I think a few clouds will mix in here or there, otherwise sun will dominate with the cold temperatures. Highs on Sunday are expected to climb into the single digits above zero, a stark difference to what we see on Saturday.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We start the work week with quiet weather as the cold temperatures continue. For more details, and the timing of the system making its way through the area Saturday, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and I’ll be back Monday morning with the latest updates on the forecast!

