A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 2

Trying to find relief from the recent electricity rate increase is on the minds of many low income and fixed income residents of Aroostook County. Last night we looked at ways the LIAP program can help, and tonight Brian Bouchard will look at one organization that advocates for the program, and provide some insight on an announcement by Governor Mills.

“The low income assistance program or LIAP is right now, one of the most underutilized social assistance programs in Maine, and when you compare us to other states, it is even more underutilized.”

Jay Els, Associate State Director of AARP Maine says that nearly 30% of Mainers aged 65 and older are living exclusively off their social security checks each month, which sits dangerously close to the federal poverty guideline. AARP has advocated for additional funding for the LIAP program to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, which should see 4 million dollars added to the program in the near future as well as opening eligibility to recipients of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services means tested programs.

“There is dramatic opportunity for us as a state and a community to do a much more effective job of letting folks know about the program and making it simple and easy to sign up, so that folks who need it can utilize it. And what LIAP does is essentially allows low income Mainer’s to have a little bit of help when it comes to covering the cost of their electric monthly bills.”

Both AARP and Versant have stated the sooner you apply for the benefit, the sooner you’ll start to see some savings.

Governor Mills recently announced an 8 million dollar plan that can apply additional relief to low income households. The plan aims to offer a $90 dollar credit to the electricity bill of those who qualify and anticipates this will help approximately 90,000 households. However in order to be eligible for this benefit, you must be enrolled in your utilities LIAP program prior to March 15th.

As we look forward into the summer months, one thing to be aware of is the further potential for rate increases due to utilities trying to recover stranded costs. Stranded costs are costs utilities are permitted to recover through their rates. Within documentation submitted to the Public Utilities Commission by Versant in response to the Governor’s proposal, it appears another rate increase may be on the horizon for July, though we don’t know yet exactly what the impact of that potential increase will be.

Federal Poverty Guideline Information: https://aspe.hhs.gov/topics/poverty-economic-mobility/poverty-guidelines

LIAP Information: https://www.versantpower.com/residential/programs-and-services/low-income-assistance/

Information Regarding Versant’s Response: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/MatterManagement/MatterFilingItem.aspx?FilingSeq=113755&CaseNumber=2022-00043

