Advertisement

Northern Lighthouse Homeless Shelter

By Scott Maloney
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Lighthouse has been offering therapy services, case management and community support for children and adults since 2001. Construction for the county’s FIRST shelter for homeless youth is currently underway under the Northern Lighthouse’s direction. The shelter is being paid for by a grant that was awarded by the state to Lighthouse in October. Blake Hatt, the Chief Operating Officer tells us about the need for the shelter in the county, “In many cases the youth will couch surf. Some youth will experience intermittent housing instability for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those things where just because there is no service doesn’t mean there isn’t a need.”.

Hatt says that he initially had the idea for the shelter years ago after attending a community consortium meeting where organizations from across the state got together to discuss the issue of youth homelessness and how to combat that population.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroostook County Earthquake
2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Aroostook on Saturday
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Crash in Madawaska
Jill Lopotosky, a lead customer service agent for Alaska Airlines, was deeply affected by an...
Airline agent suffers life-altering injury in assault that began over mask
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Northern Lighthouse Youth Shelter
Northern Lighthouse Youth Shelter
Sledding The County: Trail Safety
Sledding The County: Trail Safety
LIAP - Part 2
A Closer Look: LIAP - Part 2
Sledding The County: Trail Safety
Sledding The County - Trail Safety