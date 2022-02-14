Northern Lighthouse Homeless Shelter

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Lighthouse has been offering therapy services, case management and community support for children and adults since 2001. Construction for the county’s FIRST shelter for homeless youth is currently underway under the Northern Lighthouse’s direction. The shelter is being paid for by a grant that was awarded by the state to Lighthouse in October. Blake Hatt, the Chief Operating Officer tells us about the need for the shelter in the county, “In many cases the youth will couch surf. Some youth will experience intermittent housing instability for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those things where just because there is no service doesn’t mean there isn’t a need.”.

Hatt says that he initially had the idea for the shelter years ago after attending a community consortium meeting where organizations from across the state got together to discuss the issue of youth homelessness and how to combat that population.

