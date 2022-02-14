Sledding The County: Trail Safety

STOLKHOLM, Maine (WAGM) -

While many of the safety aspects of snowmobiling revolve around preventing cold weather injuries, another is situational awareness. In this weeks Sledding The County, Brian Bouchard takes a look trail safety.

Throughout the hundreds of miles of trails that make up the Northern Maine Trail System are signs. These signs are typically placed around intersections throughout the trails, and help riders determine where they are, where they are going, and any other important information they should be aware of. One sign format that stands out in particular are signs bearing an AK, followed by a number. These are ITS Junction points.

“The junction points are good to know where you are at. Every junction point on a map like this, this one’s labeled AK 29. If you’re new to the area, don’t really know the trails and you’re trying to look at a trail map to see where you are, its good for you to find out just where you are.” - Ryan Fitzpatrick – District Game Warden, Maine Warden Service

Some people think the junction points are used by Emergency Response Personnel to help locate stranded or injured riders. Fitzpatrick says while the points may be useful for in certain situations, if you call 911 in the event of an emergency, they can pull your GPS coordinates, and get to your exact location much faster. Fitzpatrick did mention that if you plan on riding in an area without cell service, there are devices that can allow you to communicate in the event of an emergency.

“If you do a lot of riding in the backcountry areas where there is no cell service, it’s a good idea to invest in a spot tracker or a GPS with an in-reach capability on it. With those you can have an active account, have a contact person in there. If you get an emergency there is an SOS button that you can push which sends your contact an emergency message and has your GPS coordinates of where you are.”

Fitzpatrick also provided these safety tips for those riding the trails.

“The most important thing is to ride responsibly, keep your speed down, ride to the extreme right of the trails, especially in the corners, do not consume alcohol and operate a snowmobile. If you’re traveling at night just be aware that a snowmobile can outrun its headlight capabilities pretty quick. Make sure you have plenty of emergency equipment with you incase you do have an issue. If you’re going to be going out on an extended trip make sure you tell somebody where you’re going, it’s a good idea to tell somebody what time you’re going to be back too so that if you aren’t back at that time we can get out and start looking for you”

And so the big takeaway from all this is be prepared. Know where you are going, know approximately where you are in the trail system, have some form of communication in case of an emergency situation and follow all of the necessary snowmobile safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.