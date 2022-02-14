PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and Happy Valentine’s Day! We’ll see mostly cloudy skies heading throughout the day today and into the afternoon. The best chance of seeing some breaks of sun will be during the morning hours. Otherwise a low pressure system sitting off the coast will continue to bring cloudy skies through the area during the daytime hours.

Temperatures today will be on the cold side. With high temperatures in the single digits, it won’t be as fun of a day to be outside. Especially since the northwesterly wind will be gusty at times throughout the day. This will result with wind chills falling into the single digits if not teens below zero heading through the day.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, skies will begin to clear out. This will result in partly cloudy skies through the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens once again. Westerly winds will continue to be gusty heading throughout the overnight hours, so wind chills will once again be a concern heading through the overnight hours and into your Tuesday.

During the day Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds. I think the best chance to see the sun will be during the morning hours, as more clouds appear to mix in during the afternoon. The clouds begin to clear back out during the evening hours, which allows for one more cold night heading through the overnight hours Tuesday. Northwesterly winds and the sunshine will help temperatures climb a couple of degrees more than they do Today, with highs expected to climb up into the lower teens.

Clouds increase heading through the day Wednesday, with our next storm system making its way into the region Thursday. For more details on that, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more details. Have a great day, and I’ll be back once again this evening filling in for Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm.

