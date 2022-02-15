Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog

Maine (WABI) - Nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases were added to the Maine CDC tracking system.

According to the state agency, this significant increase is due to the processing of backlogged COVID test results using an automated system.

“Maine CDC has been processing a backlog of positive test results that accumulated because of the Omicron surge,” according to Robert Long, Communications Director for Maine CDC. “In recent days, we launched a system to automate a portion of this process. As a result, for several days starting with the update on February 15, 2022, the Maine CDC data webpage will show a significant increase in the day-to-day tallies of total cases, confirmed cases, and probable cases. Deaths, hospitalizations, and wastewater screening data remain the best metrics to determine the evolving impact of COVID-19.”

Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers are due to a newly implemented automated system (WABI TV)

The newly released data also shows 21 more Mainers died with the virus.

1,014 more COVID vaccinations were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

575 were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.