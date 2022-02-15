Aroostook County Republicans Caucus for the 2022 Election Cycle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Aroostook County Republican Caucus was held this past weekend, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard was at the event and has more on the work county republicans are doing to prepare for the upcoming election cycle.

Rep. Sue Bernard - (R) Candidate for Maine Senate District 1 " I’m really excited to be here at the Caucus, A lot of people seem anxious for a change and they’re excited about being a part of this campaign, not just for me, but for all the republican candidates

The main message that was echoed throughout the Aroostook County Republican Caucus on Saturday was an excitement for change.

Bill Merchant - Co-chair Aroostook Republican Committee " This is probably the strongest Candidate Selection we’ve ever had and it’s great to see that we have so many people coming out ready to fight for our rights and our beliefs and try to help take back the house, the senate, the governors seat, and the congressional seat as well”

The caucus was an opprotunity for county republicans to meet the candidates that will be running in the upcoming primary and November elections.

SEN. TREY STEWART ” What we really struggle with as republicans is the downticket races, the races from city counselor, heck even dog catcher, can make a difference”

REP. SUE BERNARD: “We still have a long way to go and so i’ll be really happy to have anyone who hasn’t signed my petition papers to go ahead and do that today.”

The Caucus also allowed party leaders to lay out their platforms for the upcoming races, which will largely focus on individual liberties and smaller government.

Rep. Sue Bernard” we want people to understand that they have their rights, we all have our rights as given to us by the constitution, and we want to make sure that people understand that those are the rights for everyone and we don’t believe in rights being taken away, the rights are enumerated in the constitution and when we talk about having some of those rights taken away, people need to say stop, woah, and that’s happening today”

Merchant adds that many republicans feel discouraged after the 2020 election (NAT SOUND: SOMEONE ASKED A QUESTION ABOUT ELECTION INTEGRITY)

Bill " Get out and vote, I know that there’s a lot of questions that are out there right now with our past elections and things that have happened people are questioning whether our country is working right, whether our election systems are proper. We can only do one thing, and we need to control ourselves in order to help control the situation. Our job is to get out there in full force and vote that way there is no question in the world that our voice has been heard”

The Maine Republican Primary will be held on June 14th, and the General Election will be held on November 8th. The Democratic Party of Aroostook County has stated they will not be holding an in-person caucus this year, due to concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

