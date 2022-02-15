Project ACT provides free at-home COVID tests to Maine Zip Codes

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Free At-Home Covid tests are available for people in certain zip codes through a pilot program

Project ACT, which is funded by the Rockerfeller Foundation, will send people in approved zip codes 5 at home covid tests. Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services says that while the pilot program is only available to a limited number of zip codes, there are plans to expand the program after the pilot period.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew " The foundation that is organizing this pilot wanted all the participating states to target their communities that might have access problems or be vulnerable to COVID-19 based on if theyre rural, income levels, access to transportation, so all those factors went into picking a set of zip codes here in maine. about a quarter of zip codes are included in this pilot, we just added some more zip codes in aroostook county to broaden the reach”

If you want to know if your zip code qualifies to receive the free covid tests, go to https://www.accesscovidtests.org/

