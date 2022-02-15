Advertisement

Project ACT provides free at-home COVID tests to Maine Zip Codes

People age 60-and-over who live in Christian County can get free COVID-19 test kits at the...
People age 60-and-over who live in Christian County can get free COVID-19 test kits at the senior centers in either Ozark or Nixa.(KY3)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Free At-Home Covid tests are available for people in certain zip codes through a pilot program

Project ACT, which is funded by the Rockerfeller Foundation, will send people in approved zip codes 5 at home covid tests. Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services says that while the pilot program is only available to a limited number of zip codes, there are plans to expand the program after the pilot period.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew " The foundation that is organizing this pilot wanted all the participating states to target their communities that might have access problems or be vulnerable to COVID-19 based on if theyre rural, income levels, access to transportation, so all those factors went into picking a set of zip codes here in maine. about a quarter of zip codes are included in this pilot, we just added some more zip codes in aroostook county to broaden the reach”

If you want to know if your zip code qualifies to receive the free covid tests, go to https://www.accesscovidtests.org/

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Lopotosky, a lead customer service agent for Alaska Airlines, was deeply affected by an...
Airline agent suffers life-altering injury in assault that began over mask
Aroostook County Earthquake
2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Aroostook on Saturday
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Crash in Madawaska
It seems that every year Husson University has players from the County suit up for the Women's...
Husson’s County Connection continues
Northern Lighthouse Youth Shelter
Northern Lighthouse Homeless Shelter

Latest News

February is American Heart Month. So doctors are encouraging people to focus on their...
Medical Monday Heart Health Part 1, Heart Attacks
February is American Heart Month. So doctors are encouraging people to focus on their...
Heart Health Heart Attacks
Aroostook County Republicans
Aroostook County Republicans Caucus for the 2022 Election Cycle
Aroostook County Republicans
Aroostook Republican Caucus 22