Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. As you step out the door this morning, you’ll have the best chance of seeing the sunshine. As we head into the late morning and eventually into the afternoon clouds will continue to increase, resulting in more clouds than sun heading through the afternoon and early evening. This appears to be the most sunshine we’ll see throughout the work week as our next storm system approaches and looks to bring a rain/snow mix Thursday and into the day on Friday.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today will climb up into the lower to mid teens across the region. This is a few degrees warmer than we were during the day yesterday. However, it really won’t feel much warmer thanks to the northwesterly winds that will still be gusty heading throughout the afternoon and evening hours. While the clouds keep us on the cooler side for the day today, they clear out during the early evening hours. This will result in temperatures dropping quite a bit through the overnight hours as the clear skies and northwesterly winds help to promote radiational cooling across the county. Low temperatures bottom out in the teens and 20s below zero for a lot of spots. While it’s the last cold night of this stretch, it certainly appears to be the coldest of the stretch.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day. I can’t rule out some peaks of sunshine just after sunrise, otherwise we cloud back over and remain under the clouds through the entire day. We have a chance of seeing some scattered snow showers heading through the middle of the day, however they don’t appear to accumulate to much as they’ll be quick moving. At most, they’ll put down a quick coating, but they’re once again more of a nuisance snow more than anything. Temperatures throughout the day will continue to rise, and we actually don’t hit our high temperatures for the day until the late evening hours. This is thanks to the southerly winds that will continue to be gusty throughout the say Wednesday, and that’s what brings in the warmer air and results in rain for the first part of our system for the day Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Thursday looks to bring rain showers to the region during the day. It’s not until we get into the late evening hours and into the morning hours of Friday that the rain begins to transition over to snow. This will result in slippery roads and not a great morning for travel heading into the day Friday. We’re still a couple of days out, and the details on this system aren’t fully in place, but we are able to narrow them down the closer we get. Make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for the latest information, as well as an early look as this system and its impacts. Have a great Tuesday, and I’ll be back tomorrow morning with the latest information.

