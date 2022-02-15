Advertisement

Monday, February 14th, 2022 Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Evening and Happy Valentine’s Day! Tonight, skies will begin to clear out. This will result in partly cloudy skies through the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens below zero. Westerly winds will continue to be gusty heading throughout the overnight hours, so wind chills will once again be a concern heading through the overnight hours and into your Tuesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

During the day Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds. I think the best chance to see the sun will be during the morning hours, as more clouds appear to mix in during the afternoon. The clouds begin to clear back out during the evening hours, which allows for one more cold night heading through the overnight hours Tuesday. Northwesterly winds and the sunshine will help temperatures climb a couple of degrees more than they do Today, with highs expected to climb up into the lower teens.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Clouds increase heading through the day Wednesday. We could start with some sunshine during the morning hours, otherwise clouds will fill in and we’ll remain cloudy heading through the day. It’s not until we get into the late evening hours that we set our high temperatures. Southwesterly winds help to warm temperatures up throughout the day, and our high temperatures end up in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Wednesday's High Temperatures
Wednesday's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Our next storm system makes its way into the region Thursday. Right now it looks to bring rain transitioning to snow during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. For more details on that, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more details. Have a great evening, and I’ll be back with more details tomorrow morning!

