Blood Drives Being Held Throughout the County Community This Week

The American Red Cross is reporting a national blood shortage. Throughout this week a series of blood drives will be held around the county community. Shawn Cunningham reports.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about giving your heart to someone...but maybe sharing something more...a real piece of yourself...Your BLOOD. And people will get that opportunity throughout the week around the county through a series of blood drives. Local health say its important now more than ever...as we’re now experiecing a national blood shortage.

Dr. Thomas Dancoes, Houlton Regional Hospital

“everyone does make a difference you know a drop in the ocean its a ripple and it has an effect someone else if you donate here it may save a life here in the county here in New England or somewhere across the country so everyone’s donation is so important.”

Dr. Jay Reynolds, Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

“supplies are as tight as they have ever been thankfully we haven’t had to in this region but in some areas of the country surgeries have had to be delayed due to a lack of blood so the need has never been greater.”

And the pandemic has only served to create bigger barriers in collecting blood...

“lives and schedules have been upset so blood donation appointments don’t get made schools which are a big source of blood drives have been closed from time to time so that’s all combining to make supplies tighter than ever.”

All blood types are needed but certain types are critically important.

-O positive, O negative, A negative, and B negativ-

During a Power Red donation, you give a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of your blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care.

-Red cells from a Power Red donation are typically given to trauma patients, newborns and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia, and anyone suffering blood loss.

Another issue is people forgetting to cancel their appointments and they can’t make it. That leaves a lot of no shows and no blood collected. Dr. Dancoes says...

“and if for whatever reason you can’t keep the appointment its okay but please cancel it and reschedule it so then someone can take that spot and so they can get as many donations as possible.”

For more information on a drive nearest you and how you can donate go to the red cross website at redcross.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

