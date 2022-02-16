Broadband For Everyone Who Wants It by 2024, Is it Possible?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Broadband for Everyone who wants it was one of the Promises the Governor made in her State of the State address last week, much of the funding for that project would be coming from Federal Sources. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with Senator King to learn more about the work being done at the federal level to expand broadband in the state

Governor Janet Mills - (D) Maine Governor " I pledge to you tonight that every person in Maine who wants to connect to high speed internet will be able to by 2024,”

Sen. Angus King (I) Maine, US Senator " 2024 may be a little bit ambitious because there’s a lot of work to be done, but I think It’s a reasonable one”

Senator Angus King, an advocate for broadband expansion, said the funding required to expand broadband throughout the state has already been approved.

Sen. King “The funds are now pretty much in place, I remember seeing estimates 3 or 4 year ago that it would take about $500 Million to fully deploy broadband to everyone in Maine and low and behold between the American rescue plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, plus funds that are available at Maine communities and counties, plus funds the state has allocated, we are right around $500 Million”

Senator King says another proposal from the Governor will also be vital in meeting the 2024 goal.

Sen King " It is gonna require boots on the ground and that’s where I believe the community colleges will come in...This isn’t a 2,3,4 year process, we’re not necessarily producing engineers, although we need engineers, but a lot of what we need is a 6 month training process”

A lot of the work, Senator King adds, is being started at the local level. with many communities forming their own Broadband Utility Districts, where they would build and provide the infrastructure and lease it to internet service providers. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

