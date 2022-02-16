Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. It’s the quiet before the storm stepping out the door today. While we saw some peaks of sunshine just after sunrise, those will be short lived as clouds will make their way back into the region. We have a chance of seeing some snow showers heading through the middle of the day, however they look to be short lived and will quickly move out of the region during the second half of the afternoon.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today climb up into the upper 20s and lower 30s. These high temperatures are deceiving since they won’t be hit until right before midnight. So temperatures throughout the afternoon will climb up into the lower to mid 20s. The other thing to note is the wind. It will continue to be gusty through the afternoon and evening hours, and will continue to be gusty at times into tomorrow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We start off the daytime tomorrow with some widespread rain showers during the morning hours. Once we get towards the middle of the day things seem to quiet down. We’ll be left with some scattered rain showers heading through the afternoon. It’s not until the evening hours that we begin to see more widespread rain and snow showers move back into the region. Temperatures will be on the mild side as many of us climb up into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We then turn our attention to the overnight hours and into the morning hours of Friday. This is when the heaviest of the precipitation moves through the area, as well as a battle between the cold and warm air. The mixing line between snow and rain will work its way south from northwest to southeast during the evening hours. As it does so, the variance between the snow and rain increases, and that’s when we could be getting in on the sleet and freezing rain through the central part of the county. While there doesn’t look to be much in terms of ice accumulation, any coating of ice on surfaces will make things extra slippery, especially as a layer of snow falls on the ice heading into the morning hours of Friday.

Ice Accumulation Through Friday (WAGM-TV)

As the cold air wins the battle heading into the morning hours of Friday, snow will fall for all of the county before tapering off from west to east. The snow should be wrapping up by the mid to late morning hours of Friday as the system continues to quickly push its way to the east. We could even see some breaks in the clouds heading through Friday afternoon and into the evening, but that will be combined with dropping temperatures.

Snowfall Totals Through Friday PM (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed look at the forecast, make sure to watch the Weather on the Web Video Forecast where I time out hour by hour the precipitation as it makes its way through the county. Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.