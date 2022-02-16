PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

The cold start we saw this morning, will be a repeat for Wednesday morning! Then, we’re up and down with our temperatures moving ahead.

Temps will continue to be on the rise tomorrow with a lifting warm front... which also brings scattered light snow showers during the middle part of the day, into the afternoon. We’re expecting minimal accumulations from any snow shower activity tomorrow.

Then, the precip picks up overnight Wednesday into Thursday... with moderate to locally heavy rain in store during the day, as temps will reach above the freezing mark topping off in the upper-30s & lower-40s.

This all comes before a reverse switchover Thursday night into Friday, with precip transitioning back to mix and eventually all snow. Expected stronger wind gusts up to 40 mph, in combination with the heavier precip/snowfall for the end of the week, will lead to widespread travel concerns and impacts, as well as possible power outages.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.