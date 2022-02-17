Do Sign-On Bonuses Actually Draw Employees?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

It’s been coined “The Great Resignation”, across the country, millions of people are quitting their jobs, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, not all of them are headed back to work. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at the measures some employers are going to trying to get people back to work.

According With help wanted signs hanging for months, many employers have gone the route of incentivizing potential employees to get them in the door. Some, like Caribou and Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Centers, have offered significant sign on bonuses.

“Since our sign on bonuses that we were offering were not get getting the response that we wanted, we began increasing the sign on bonus amount, and we went from 5000 to 10,000 to 15,000 to 20,000.”

Phil Cyr is President of Caribou Rehab and Nursing. He says even with the current sign on bonus sitting at 20,000 dollars, there are still unprecedented struggles with finding employees.

“We have had to let some people go that came and were not interested in providing quality care, quality service. We’ve had others that, to our dismay, came, went through several days of orientation, may have worked one or two days, and then just stopped showing up for work, stopped answering their phone, basically just fell off the face of the earth.”

Cyr said many were under the misconception that they would just show up on their first day of work and receive 20,000 dollars, which is not the case, the bonus is spread out over the course of their first year of employment. He did state that many of the applicants he’s hired on had previously worked in the medical field, many as nurses aides and decided to come back to work, he also stated that in order to retain his current workforce, bonuses have been issued to those who have worked through these shortages.

Over at Tempo Employment Services, owner Jennifer Buckingham says they are experiencing strange behavior on the part of potential workers.

“We have seen an uptick in applications that are coming in. One of the major issues that we have is that those applications coming in are not necessarily complete.”

Buckingham said that incomplete applications are one of the many things that slows down the hiring process. Potential applicants may leave critical information like work history, references, or even what kind of job they are looking for blank, and that makes it significantly harder to place them in any job, let alone one that would be a good fit.

“In Aroostook County we have 40% of our working age population who are not engaged in the workforce, that means they are not currently employed, but they’re also not looking for work. How do we reach that 40% of the population, how do we reengage them and what can we do”

She went on to say incentives like sign on bonuses, flexible work schedules or the option of working remote are all great strategies, however considering the response some employers have received, it may not be the simple, clear answer that everyone is looking for.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

