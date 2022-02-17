Advertisement

Online Petition Aims to Lower Electricity Bills

By WAGM News
SULLIVAN, Maine (WAGM) -

While petitions can enact change in many areas of life, one Mainer hopes it can lower her electric bill.

You may have seen this floating around Facebook. The petition, which is titled “Reduce Versant/CMP Rate Hike 2022″ on Change.org was started by Lexi Howland, who was shocked to find her bill increased dramatically due to the recent rate increase for electricity. The petition is directed towards the Public Utilities Commission, and has almost 10,000 signatures.

“I’m hoping that just making enough noise, just starting something that hopefully can drive our local legislators to talk about this more and see the suffering that our communities are dealing with right now. I reached out to the Maine public utilities commission to ask questions and got a very basic copied and pasted response, and when I tried to press further about it I got a response saying that they may be addressed in the future, but that was it from them”

Howland states in her petition that “In 2022 electricity is not the luxury it once was” and she hopes the rates can be lowered closer to what they were last year.

https://www.change.org/p/reduce-maines-electrical-rate-hike-2022?redirect=false

