Tractor Trailer Blocks Both Lanes of Traffic on Route 161

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine State Police : Maine State Police responded to Rt 161 in New Canada to a report of a tractor trailer unit blocking the roadway. An investigation revealed that Michael Shipley was northbound when he lost control of his truck due to icey road conditions. He slid into the southbound lane and then back into the northbound lane where he came to rest in a snowbank blocking both lanes of traffic. Rt 161 was shut down for about an hour and a half. Some traffic was able to rerouted through a driveway adjacent to the crash. The truck was able to be driven from the scene after it was freed from the snow bank. This crash is still under investigation.

