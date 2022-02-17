Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We woke up under cloudy skies after a round of showers moved through the area during the overnight hours. Temperatures this morning were on the mild side with most places in the mid to upper 30s to start the day. We’ll only continue to see a rise in these temperatures throughout the day out ahead of our next system making its way into the region.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

We have Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings out for across the county. This is due to the tricky travel that will occur through the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow morning. As the rain transitions over to snow, we’ll see a period where sleet and freezing rain will fall, creating a layer of ice on the roadways. This will then be covered by snow heading through the morning hours making travel especially hazardous since you won’t be able to see the ice with it underneath a layer of snow.

Current Weather Alerts (WAGM-TV)

Here’s the timeline. Rain showers will move into the region during the day today and into this evening. They could be heavy at times so keep this in mind throughout the day. Tonight through tomorrow morning we see the rain transition over to a mix and snow for a lot of communities. This will result in slippery roadways through the overnight hours and into the morning on Friday. By Friday morning we all flip over to snow for the end of this system. The bigger concern will be a chance of flash freezing of wet surfaces. This is thanks to the gusty winds and cold temperatures that quickly enter the area.

Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

Ice accumulations show where the best chance of getting ice across the county. This has changed since yesterday, and now includes a bigger portion of the county. While I don’t think we’ll see a lot of ice with this system, it will be enough to coat surfaces and make things extra slippery heading into tomorrow morning. I can’t stress enough to be extra careful tomorrow morning and through the day, as this will be a major concern.

Ice Accumulations through Friday Afternoon (WAGM-TV)

We had to edit and tweak the snowfall map from yesterday, as the warm air sticks around for more of the storm. This results in some lower end snowfall amounts for more of the county, with higher amounts more north and west. The other concern will be power outages with this system, as we could see some isolated to scattered outages with the icing concerns.

Snowfall Totals Through Friday Afternoon (WAGM-TV)

For more information on the timing of this storm, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast with the latest information. Enjoy the warm temperatures if you can during the day today, and stay safe out there during the day tomorrow!

