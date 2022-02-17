Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisories across the County, effective starting Thurs. 7:00pm, all the way through Fri. 12:00pm in some locations.**

Already tonight, we’re seeing stronger wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph. That combined with heavier rain throughout the day tomorrow, above-freezing temperatures, and foggy conditions will lead to quick melting occurring regionwide.

Then as we go overnight tomorrow night, we’re expecting the most significant impacts of the frontal boundary and winter storm. Colder air will quickly filter in with the progressing front... leading to areawide flash freezing and icy conditions for Late Thursday/ Friday morning travel.

This period of time will also time out with anticipated heavier freezing rain, sleet, and eventually all-snow throughout tomorrow evening... adding to the widespread travel hazards and concerns.

On top of that significant visibility reductions, blowing and drifting snow, and stronger wind gusts will continue, with the possibility of isolated power outages. Overall, this leads to very impactful winter storm and system lasting through the end of the week.

Higher-end snow amounts are expected for NW Aroostook, +8-12″-inches... general medium-range amounts for Central Aroostook, into Western New Brunswick, 4-8″-inches... and lesser amounts for SE Aroostook and York County in Western New Brunswick, 1-3″-inches.

For the latest details on the forecast and the Winter storm, click on the Weather on the Web video. And make sure to be safe out there, and hope everyone has a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People age 60-and-over who live in Christian County can get free COVID-19 test kits at the...
Project ACT provides free at-home COVID tests to Maine Zip Codes
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
EXPLAINER: What 3G shutdown means for burglar alarms
Latest data from Maine CDC of newly recorded coronavirus cases- the large increases in numbers...
Maine CDC records high number of COVID-19 cases due to backlog
It seems that every year Husson University has players from the County suit up for the Women's...
Husson’s County Connection continues
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 2-16-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web