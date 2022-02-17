PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisories across the County, effective starting Thurs. 7:00pm, all the way through Fri. 12:00pm in some locations.**

Already tonight, we’re seeing stronger wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph. That combined with heavier rain throughout the day tomorrow, above-freezing temperatures, and foggy conditions will lead to quick melting occurring regionwide.

Then as we go overnight tomorrow night, we’re expecting the most significant impacts of the frontal boundary and winter storm. Colder air will quickly filter in with the progressing front... leading to areawide flash freezing and icy conditions for Late Thursday/ Friday morning travel.

This period of time will also time out with anticipated heavier freezing rain, sleet, and eventually all-snow throughout tomorrow evening... adding to the widespread travel hazards and concerns.

On top of that significant visibility reductions, blowing and drifting snow, and stronger wind gusts will continue, with the possibility of isolated power outages. Overall, this leads to very impactful winter storm and system lasting through the end of the week.

Higher-end snow amounts are expected for NW Aroostook, +8-12″-inches... general medium-range amounts for Central Aroostook, into Western New Brunswick, 4-8″-inches... and lesser amounts for SE Aroostook and York County in Western New Brunswick, 1-3″-inches.

For the latest details on the forecast and the Winter storm, click on the Weather on the Web video. And make sure to be safe out there, and hope everyone has a great evening!

