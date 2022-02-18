The 2022 Winter Olympics and Its Influence On Figure Skating

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The winter Olympics are underway and that puts several sports in the limelight. With the many people watching from home, does the interest and popularity for winter sports like figure skating increase? And what do skaters watching from home take from the Olympics as they watch ?

Katie Griffin- “Our program allows kids of all ages from 2 to really.. we actually have adults skaters as well.. um.. during the winter can come and learn how to ice skate and we work under the USFSA figure skating program and so we have levels and skills that we build upon every year and kids can come back every year and enjoy an activity in the wintertime”.

Katie griffin is the Director of the northern Maine figure skating club, she believes that interest in sports like figure skating has more of a possibility of getting larger in the year following the Olympics.

Griffin- “I think afterwards, like the year afterwards, we see more of like, maybe interest in all winter sports including our own figure skating, I think little kids get… you know seeing it on tv and they get excited and ask hey can I do that too and so our club is able to provide that and we do see a little bit of an increase after an Olympic year”.

And with the Olympics going on right now, the possibility for increased popularity can be high as well.

Griffin- “I think when kids see something like that on tv, they get excited to think that maybe they could do the tricks and the spins and the jumps they see on tv that looks so effortless, um and then to find out there’s actually an avenue in their own community where they could go and learn is… im sure adds to popularity”.

So why do some skaters watch the Olympics? And what could they learn by watching them.

Mikaela spooner- “when I watch the Olympics, I just like to watch them do their different jumps and stuff and see how advanced they are compared to what I know”.

Hannah Chartier- “Your seeing these people do these harder skills and some of them your skills like… im learning skills that they do in the Olympics which feels really cool. Even If I’m not doing it.. as good as they do, so its inspiring to make me work harder”.

As these young figure skaters watch the skaters in the Olympics, are there any that they aspire to be ?

Abby Johnston- “my favorite skater is Gracie gold, uhh she’s super good, I inspire to be like here”.

And what bring this inspiration

Johnston- “just her like desire to skate and like nail things and do good”.

The Northern Maine figure skating club will have their 40th annual Musical on Ice on march 10th . As the show gets closer and the events in the Olympics continue, what impact will it have on the skaters

Katie- “they have the time to watch the Olympics and I think it does create some excitement in that they get to perform as well which is kind of cool”.

Jonathon Eigenmann.... Newssource sports

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.