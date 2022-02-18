Advertisement

Houlton Man Charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:54 am, the Houlton Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 22 Smyrna Street. Upon arrival, HPD Officer Ethan Jacques was confronted by a female reporting someone needed assistance inside the residence on the second floor. Officer Jacques entered and discovered a male had sustained stab wounds. Houlton ambulance was immediately requested and responded within moments. The victim was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. The suspect was also located at 22 Smyrna Street, and taken into custody with the assistance of Det. Jasmine Cyr.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to assist with the investigation. Both the Houlton Police Department and the Maine State Police conducted a joint collaborative investigation, which remains active.

The suspect was identified as Jerad Sturtevant, 20 of Houlton. Sturtevant was charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, a Class A Felony, and transported to the Aroostook County Jail where he remains. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, or $20,000 surety.

The incident is currently under investigations.

