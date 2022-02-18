National Emergency Grant for the Opioid Epidemic Awarded

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More money is coming to the County to continue the battle against the opioid epidemic. ACAP has been awarded a national emergency grant for over $2 million that was originally only expected for two years, for a third year in a row. Over the past two years ACAP has been awarded over $4 million in emergency grants to battle the opioid epidemic. They are being awarded another grant this year for over $2 million.

“It was originally scheduled to do two years; we actually got a third year because it was moving so well. So that has been wonderful because we’re able to help that many more individuals. We’ve actually exceeded the number that we had projected by about 16 individuals already.” said Meghan O’Berry, a career counselor for workforce with ACAP.

The emergency grant aims to bring together those who are looking for work with those that have been affected by the opioid epidemic with employment and training opportunities. The grant is going to pay for job training including CDL training and behavioral science degrees. Laptops, clothing and gas reimbursement, some could even qualify for dentures. Up to 12 weeks of wages could also be covered - pending work experience. Participants are in recovery centers, a residential treatment facility and even referrals from management in workplaces that know they have employees who need help.

O’Berry contined “We were originally anticipating this thing in Aroostook County only 40 people through two years in about a year and a half we had 56 that participated. In that 56 over half are now employed with either full-time, they’re sustaining we have had, I believe its 10 to 11 individuals in training with a significant number of that being in the behavioral science field.”.

As a result of isolation due to the COVID pandemic - the opioid epidemic has seen a spike. O’Berry says they hope this grant money will play a part in bringing those numbers back down.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.