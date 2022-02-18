Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Weather on the Web 2-18-22 AM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. The low pressure system that’s been bringing the mix of rain and snow to the region this morning continues to push to the east. We’re beginning to see things lighten up a little bit, however that’s not good for the freezing rain probability. As the rain gets lighter, it’s less likely to drip off of surfaces fast enough before it freezes, which results in icing on surfaces and tree limbs. I can not stress enough how important it is to take it slow this morning and leave plenty of extra time to get where you’re trying to go.

Today's Day Planner
Today's Day Planner(WAGM-TV)

We have a winter storm warning in effect for much of the county. The exception being the southern part of Aroostook. They’re under a Winter Weather Advisory. Both of these continue until noon today. These will continue through the morning hours as this system continues to impact us.

Current Weather Alerts
Current Weather Alerts(WAGM-TV)

Some storm impacts. The rain will continue to transition over to snow, which will result in icing on untreated surfaces. Through the mid morning hours into the evening the snow will taper off, and any wet surfaces will refreeze as temperatures drop through the afternoon.

Storm Impacts
Storm Impacts(WAGM-TV)

More details can be found in my Weather on the Web Video forecast. Please stay safe out there!

